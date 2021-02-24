LSU-sponsored discussion about race has raised questions by state representative

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A virtual panel at LSU about a book on “white race” is raising questions among some Louisiana lawmakers.

Ray Garofalo voiced his concerns on the series, “Racism: Dismantling the System” and this Tuesday’s episode, the religion of white rage. In a letter to Higher Education Board, Garofalo questioned the conversation asking, “What system are the advocates suggesting be dismantled?” He called on the university to explain why this event was being held and if this was an official university position.

Book writers say Garofalo took the book out of context, and their goal is to openly discuss racism in America.

“This talk is about a book, nothing more, nothing less,” Dr. Biko Mandela Gray said. “Why would there be concerns about a talk about anti-blackness and racism?”

However, the Chalmette Republican is asking the university why they didn’t invite an opposing viewpoint. LSU intern president Tom Galligan says, “LSU hosts many discussions on various topics.” He went on to say: “The topics cover a wide variety of subjects and cross the entire political spectrum, and none represent an official view or statement from the university. The overarching goal is to inform and educate students, expose them to new ideas, and teach them critical-thinking skills.”

Co-author Lori Martin says she hopes people read the book, and educate themselves on its topics.

She discourages people from reacting like Garofalo and judging the book by its cover.

“The issues that we’re talking about are not unique to Republicans or to Democrats, but they’re American issues,” Martin said.

BRPROUD reached out to state representative Ray Garofalo for comment but did not immediately hear back.