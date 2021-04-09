LSU student missing after car found abandoned on the Mississippi River bridge

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – LSU student, identified as, Kori Gauthier, is missing after her vehicle was involved in a crash on the Mississippi River bridge.

Gauthier’s vehicle was found unoccupied at the scene of an accident early this morning on the I-10 eastbound side of the Mississippi River Bridge.

Gauthoier is 18 years old and is 5’5” and weighs between 115 to 120 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Courtesy of LSU Police

Spencer Gauthier, the uncle of Kori Gauthier, posted on his Facebook page about his missing niece. He says she has been missing since April 6 and that he’s checked every hospital, jail, and coroners office and no sign of Gauthier.

LSU Police has been investigating the disappearance of one of our students, freshman Kori Gauthier, for almost 24 hours, and has been in close contact with her family throughout the day.

Students at LSU are helping the search for Gauthier by putting up flyers around campus in hopes of her return.

As the search continues for Gauthier, the United Cajun Navy is working with local law enforcement to do an aerial search along the Mississippi River on Friday morning. The United Navy is asking for volunteers to help search for Gauthier to meet at the flag pole in front of LSU Veterinary School at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Anyone with information on Kori Gauthier is asked to contact LSU Police at (225) 578-3231.