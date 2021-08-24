LSU: Students have until Oct. 15 to prove they’re vaccinated against COVID

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Students returning to the LSU campus for classes will now have to show proof of their vaccination status by Oct. 15, according to the university’s president.

The news comes one day after the federal Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer’s vaccine.

LSU President William Tate IV announced this morning that students should visit the myLSU portal to either submit proof of their vaccination or formally opt-out of the vaccination. Those who opt-out will be required to be tested for COVID on a regular basis said, Tate.

“As an epidemiologist, I know that vaccination is the way out of this pandemic, and I’m grateful to everyone who has already been vaccinated for helping us move in that direction,” said Tate. “Those who have not yet been vaccinated can do so at one of several locations on campus. We have striven to balance the LSU experience with the necessary steps we must take to protect our community in our fall COVID-19 mitigation protocols. Please help us keep campus safe by reviewing and following our protocols.”

