LSU students to begin moving on campus on August 13

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- The Students are back! LSU is planning for a safe, smooth, and welcoming move-in experience for incoming students starting August 13, with assigned arrival times over several days for the more than 8,000 students moving onto campus.

First-year students in residence halls move in August 13-15, while returning students living in on-campus apartments are scheduled to move in August 13-22.

“It’s my first move-in at LSU, and I can feel the excitement in the air,” said LSU Residential Life Executive Director Pete Trentacoste. “Our team is excited about opening two new residence halls, welcoming 7,000 first-year students to LSU, and applying the lessons learned from the last year and a half into this year’s student experience. We can’t wait to welcome students back to campus, and we’re confident in the procedures and community standards we have put in place to help students be safe and well.”

Move-in is part of LSU Welcome Week, the final phase of orientation to LSU. This exciting event takes place right before the semester begins so that students can be completely comfortable and prepared to start their experience at LSU.