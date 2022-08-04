SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Just as the first cases of monkeypox are confirmed in Northwest Louisiana, LSU Health Shreveport has created a website to provide the community with fact-based information related to the viral disease and how to prevent its spread.

LSU Health Shreveport says they will continue to update a section of their Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats website dedicated to monkeypox in an effort to provide a helpful and reliable resource throughout the viral outbreak.

The site includes links and information about the signs and symptoms of monkeypox, FAQ, and the latest case counts in Louisiana.

Two cases of monkeypox were confirmed in Northwest Louisiana as of Thursday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH). They are the first cases to be confirmed in Region 7 and are among 11 new cases reported as of Aug. 4. There are currently 69 cases in all of Louisiana, 48 of them in the Southeast region of the state.

The first case of monkeypox in Louisiana was reported on July 7.