SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Workforce Commission says the state’s unemployment website is back online after a malware attack was detected last week.

The LWC HiRE site is the state’s online system for reporting and managing unemployment benefits. It was offline for more than a week.

Louisiana, Washington, D.C., and forty other states were impacted by the malware attack on Geographic Solutions Inc. (GSI), the company that operates the HiRE sites.

According to GSI, HiRE users’ personal information was not breached or compromised. The outage affected nearly 11,000 people in Louisiana.

The LWC says it expects to release more information sometime on Tuesday about the outage.