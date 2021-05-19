LWC hosts virtual “Workforce Week” job fair, over 100 employers looking to hire

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is hosting a series of virtual job fairs from May 24 to May 28.

Gov. Edwards has proclaimed the week “Workforce Week” to raise awareness of the services LWC offers and to encourage job seekers to take advantage of them.

More than 100 employers in the state will feature thousands of immediate job openings as Louisiana opens its economy back up after the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

LWC has paid out over $8.6 billion since March of 2020 to individuals who lost their jobs.

“Louisiana is hiring. Businesses are opening back up and in need of dedicated employees,” said LWC Secretary Ava Cates. “This virtual job fair platform is an easy way to connect those jobseekers and employers and get Louisiana back to work.”

LWC’s virtual platform allows job seekers to share their resumes and video chat with employers about available positions. Job seekers can register here, and attend any of the virtual fairs from a computer, tablet, or smartphone.

Each day of the virtual fairs is broken down by some of Louisiana’s biggest industries: