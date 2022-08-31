UPDATE, 2:17 p.m.: St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard confirmed the victim was attacked by five pit bulls at around 9:30 a.m. this morning while walking down Dynasty Lane in a rural area west of Sunset. Bellard has also confirmed that all five dogs have now been confiscated.

The victim has identified himself to News 10 as Johnathan Zenon, 59.

ORIGINAL POST, 11:33 a.m.: SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — A 59-year-old man was hospitalized after St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control officials confirmed he was attacked by dogs this morning, Aug. 31, on Dynasty Lane west of Sunset.

St. Landry Parish Animal Control officials confirmed that three dogs were confiscated this morning after the attack, though the investigation into the attack is still in the early stages and no charges have yet been filed.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Dep. Chief Eddie Thibodeaux confirmed the man sustained bites to his arm and head, among other parts of his body. He was taken to a local hospital, and his condition has not been released.

The animals were reportedly loose from their home at the time of the attack, said Thibodeaux.

This is a breaking news story. News 10 crews are working to get further information, and this post will be updated as it becomes available.