Mask up! Experts say you can still contract COVID-19 between vaccine doses

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – When getting your vaccine shots, it’s important to remember that only one dose of the two dose vaccine doesn’t provide full immunity from the virus.

The push is on to get the COVID-19 vaccine to as many people as possible. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, 21 to 28 days apart. Experts said there is still a chance you can contract the virus before getting your second shot.

“One. They actually had COVID. They just didn’t know they had COVID or two, they got exposed to COVID after they got the first vaccine and their body hadn’t produced that immunity yet,” said Connie DeLeo, Infection Preventionist at Baton Rouge General.

DeLeo says if this happens to you, you need to stay in quarantine for ten days if you don’t have a severe illness.

“We do recommend that people don’t come out of quarantine to get that second vaccine. That they wait until that quarantine is over because you could spread COVID to other people,” explained DeLeo.

DeLeo says that’s when you need to get your second dose. Experts add that it takes about two weeks after your second shot to develop full immunity.

“Definitely make plans to get that second vaccine and if you have questions, always ask your healthcare provider,” said DeLeo.

Experts still advise that you wear a mask and practice social distancing when it public even after you’re fully immunized.

They also say continue to wash your hands regularly.