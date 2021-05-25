May 25 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 1,000 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 10,500 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

An additional 13 death have been reported since Monday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health, which puts the current death total for the state at 10,548.

The LDH is also reporting 1,043 new cases overnight, bringing the total number of cases statewide is now 469,445.

There are currently 269 infected people hospitalized, and 28 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 2,938,970 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,428,799 (as of May 24).

