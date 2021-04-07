Mayor Latoya Cantrell endorses Carter Peterson in congressional race

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor Latoya Cantrell endorsed Karen Carter Peterson in the runoff election to fill the seat vacated by Cedric Richmond in the Louisiana 2nd Congressional District.

Cantrell cited her long relationship with Carter Peterson, calling the state senator her ‘friend, true partner, and a woman who is fearless.’

Carter Peterson stated that Cantrell has ‘shown me how to lead a a fearless courageous woman.’

Both Carter Peterson and her opponent State Troy Carter have both racked up big-name endorsements in the last weeks of the campaign.

Early voting begins Saturday April 10th and runs through the 17th. Election day is April 24th.