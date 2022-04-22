BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Thursday afternoon, a group gathered to remember a woman who was stabbed to death on social media.

Organizers gathered at a location on S Sherwood Forest Blvd. for a memorial service.

The memorial service was for 34-year-old Janice David.

(Janice David)

Memorial organizers say they want to see justice for David’s death, but they also want the attention to be focused more on her and not Earl Lee Johnson, Jr.

Brooke Bagbuy says “everything has been focused on the guy that murdered her and she was a victim and her life was taken tragically.”

Those that loved David say she was a caring woman.