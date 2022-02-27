MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person is dead and two are injured after a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Minden.

La Porsha Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the 1100 block of Homer Road in Minden.

According to the Minden Police Association, around 4 a.m. Sunday, MPD officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at Taco Bell at 1180 Homer Road.

When they arrived, officers found that all three of the people in the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the car. The two victims who survived the accident were rushed to Ochsner LSU Heath Hospital in unknown condition.

The investigation indicates that Fisher was driving a 2009 Kia Rio that veered off the roadway and rolled over multiple times. One of the passengers had to be extricated from underneath the vehicle.

Investigators believe speed to be a suspected factor in the crash.