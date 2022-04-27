UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Melinda Rose has been located safe.

Melinda “Blair” Rose

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 38-year-old Melinda “Blair” Rose. Rose is originally from Shreveport, La. and left there on April 20, 2022.

She was last seen in Monroe, La. on April 22, 2022, but has not contacted family since she left Shreveport. If anyone know the whereabouts of Rose, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.