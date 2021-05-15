Mixed reactions on the first day of eased mask restrictions in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After 14 months of mandates, Saturday marked the first day for relaxed mask guidelines in New Orleans.

Now anyone who’s fully vaccinated doesn’t have to wear masks indoors.

However, businesses are still allowed to require customers to mask up.

WGNO spoke to several people across New Orleans, who shared mixed feelings about the city’s latest decision in the ongoing fight against the COVD-19 pandemic.