The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

Mixed reactions on the first day of eased mask restrictions in NOLA

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After 14 months of mandates, Saturday marked the first day for relaxed mask guidelines in New Orleans.

Now anyone who’s fully vaccinated doesn’t have to wear masks indoors.

However, businesses are still allowed to require customers to mask up.

WGNO spoke to several people across New Orleans, who shared mixed feelings about the city’s latest decision in the ongoing fight against the COVD-19 pandemic.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Trending Stories

Don't Miss