Mom charged with negligent homicide after toddler drowns in apartment pool

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 2-year-old boy drowned in a pool at The Reserve at White Oak apartment complex on S. Harrells Ferry Rd.

An investigation ensued and an arrest has been made in this case.

30-year-old Kiarrra Holmes is currently in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison facing one count of negligent homicide.

2-year-old Berkelin Scott Jr. was found by an EBRSO Maritime Search and Rescue Team after the initial search began around 4 p.m. on Labor Day.

The affidavit states that the pool where Scott Jr. was found is about “80 yards north of the victim’s apartment.”

This is not the first time the toddler was seen walking around the apartment complex by himself, according to witnesses.

Kiarra Holmes admitted in an interview that the 2-year-old “has left the house numerous times but they usually ‘catch’ him as he gets to the bottom of the stairs.”

Holmes says she was responsible for watching the child and stayed in her bedroom all day while the child was in the living room.

The cause of death in this case is drowning.

“This is such a tragic loss of an innocent baby,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “Our deputies and many others searched for hours, and we were so hopeful that he was safe somewhere. This outcome is heartbreaking. My prayers go out to family, friends and all those that loved him.”