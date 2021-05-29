Moms reveal vacation ideas they are most comfortable with post-pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As Memorial Day marks the official kick-off to summer, a newly released report showed what moms are comfortable planning for when it comes to family vacations.

The survey, conducted by Jellystone Park for Touchstone Research, showed that while 93% of moms think it is safe to take a vacation, only 37% are comfortable flying.

“The great thing is things are reopening,” said Angelina Vicknair with Red Stick Mom, a Baton Rouge based parenting blog. “I think parents are looking forward to having some fun outside before the weather gets a little too hot.”

Vicknair told FOX 44 that, in her discussions with other local mothers, she hears more moms are returning to the idea of planning a vacation involving a plane ride. “I personally have flown since the pandemic and I felt safe and comfortable,” said Vicknair. “It’s really about comfort level and we understand some parents are not there yet but others will get there.”

The survey also revealed that post-pandemic, moms are more likely to take road trips. “I think a car drive is great. Being where we are, it is a great location to take easy trips from here to the beach,” said Vicknair. Additional travel-worthy places include Tennessee and north Alabama, according to Red Stick Mom.

When it comes to what kids want to do this summer, the survey showed children rate swimming and water parks as number one for summer fun. “The two things my seven year old said is, ‘I want to go to the beach and I want to go to Disneyworld.’ I don’t think he’s going to get both this summer,” said Vicknair jokingly.

As for outings that continued through the pandemic, camping is expected to remain high on the list as an option for family togetherness. “I think camping was something a lot of moms were still doing over the pandemic. That was something that people felt comfortable with,” said Vicknair.

Vicknair also said the return of summer camps presents options for families. Considering Louisiana families were ordered to quarantine last summer and many events were cancelled, Vicknair said camps present themselves as a great option for kids to get out and start having some fun experiences.



