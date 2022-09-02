Vials of empty monkeypox vaccines sit at a table at Seattle Central College in Seattle, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) says it has expanded its eligibility criteria for the monkeypox vaccines after a supply increase.

Expanded criteria, according to LDH:

Gay/bisexual men or transgender people who are sexually active with more than one partner

Anyone who is at high risk of monkeypox exposure : This includes but is not limited to people who: Are HIV positive or receive medicines to prevent HIV infection (PrEP) Are experiencing homelessness Use IV drugs Give or receive money or other goods in exchange for sex Have significant, skin-to-skin contact with others in a social or sexual venue Work at establishments where close, intimate activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs, hotels)

: This includes but is not limited to people who: Clinicians or laboratory staff who are at high risk of occupational exposure

Anyone who has been determined to be at high risk by a healthcare provider or public health official

To find a monkeypox vaccine location or event, visit ldh.la.gov/monkeypox-vax.