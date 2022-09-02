BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) says it has expanded its eligibility criteria for the monkeypox vaccines after a supply increase.
Expanded criteria, according to LDH:
- Gay/bisexual men or transgender people who are sexually active with more than one partner
- Anyone who is at high risk of monkeypox exposure: This includes but is not limited to people who:
- Are HIV positive or receive medicines to prevent HIV infection (PrEP)
- Are experiencing homelessness
- Use IV drugs
- Give or receive money or other goods in exchange for sex
- Have significant, skin-to-skin contact with others in a social or sexual venue
- Work at establishments where close, intimate activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs, hotels)
- Clinicians or laboratory staff who are at high risk of occupational exposure
- Anyone who has been determined to be at high risk by a healthcare provider or public health official
To find a monkeypox vaccine location or event, visit ldh.la.gov/monkeypox-vax.