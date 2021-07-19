Monroe Police Department seeking public’s help in identifying suspect connected to a shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Monroe Police Department has obtained video footage of a suspect wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting that occurred on June 28, 2021.

According to a release, the shooting left one person injured.

The video shows several individuals gathered in the parking lot of a store. A Black male suspect is seen coming in the video wearing a black tank-top shirt, passing a cell phone to someone and holding a drum magazine fed rifle in his left hand.

If anyone knows the identity of this individual, please call the Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274).  All calls to Crimestoppers are CONFIDENTIAL.

