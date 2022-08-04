UPDATE (08/04/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University has reached its capacity of on-campus living for freshmen and upperclassmen students. Currently, Grambling State University has a total of 2,100 students who will be living on campus this school year.

This is the first time since the start of Covid-19 that the campus has been at full capacity.

If they want to live on campus they have that option to go on my housing portal and fill out the interest form. We will go by that list for students who sign up for that list and assign them to those spaces. Carnelia Barfield, Director of campus living & housing, Grambling State University

Students can sign up for the waiting list for its next availability by visiting WWW.GRAM.EDU.

