More than 29,000 new COVID cases reported in Louisiana; hospitalizations hit 3-month high

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Coronavirus infections rose by more than 29,000 over the weekend in Louisiana and hospitalizations are now at a three-month high, according to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health.

There are now 1,794 patients in hospital beds statewide, with 86 on ventilators. The last time there were that many hospitalized with COVID in Louisiana was on September 9, when there were 1,755.

The LDH also reported an additional 19 deaths on Monday, bringing the total deaths attributed to the coronavirus in the state to 15,073.

“We have to work together to stop this surge,” the Louisiana Department of Health said in a statement posted to Twitter early Monday afternoon. “LDH strongly recommends getting vaccinated and boosted if eligible, masking indoors as well as outside when distancing is not possible, and limiting your exposure to those not in your household.”

Of the 3,719 new COVID cases reported in NWLA since Friday, 1,733 are in Caddo Parish and 1,085 are in Bossier Parish. Natchitoches Parish reported 309 new COVID cases, Webster 187, De Soto 141, Bienville 96, Sabine 69, Claiborne 64, and Red River 35.

Hospitalizations in Northwest Louisiana rose by 34 over the weekend to 273, with 13 on ventilators.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.