SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Whether you are looking for family fun or ways to honor those who gave their lives in service to our country, there is plenty to do around the ArkLaTex over the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Here is a look at some of the events.

Mudbug Madness

The 38th Annual SWEPCO Mudbug Madness Festival is at the riverfront on Memorial Day weekend with music, food, and fun for everyone. The festival is held Friday, May 27 through Sunday, May 29 from 11 am to 11 pm each day. Friday there is no charge until 5 pm. After 5 pm on Friday, regular admission is $6. Children under seven are free, and anyone with a Military ID will receive free admission as well.

Visit their website for more information.

Bossier City Famers Market

The farmers market is located in the Pierre Bossier Mall parking lot every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until November. Admission and parking are free.

BWC Annual Memorial Day Car Show

Car lovers will gather in Benton for the annual Memorial Day Car Show Saturday. The show is at 6068 LA-3 in Benton from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

American Legion Wreath Laying

The U.S. Navy Fleet Reserve Association will lay a wreath Monday at 2 p.m. off the point at Lowe-McFarlane American Legion Post 14, 5315 S. Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport.

Click here to see more events this weekend around the ArkLaTex this weekend and beyond.