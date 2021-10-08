Multiple jobs offered at LWC virtual career fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you’re looking for a new job you may find your perfect match at next week’s virtual career fair.

According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, job seekers can explore a wide variety of opportunities ranging from entry-level to highly skilled inside the Unemployment Insurance division.

The jobs include call center employees, tax agents, agency investigators, and attorneys. Many of these desirable roles feature remote opportunities, competitive pay, and benefits.

“UI provides critical support to people in their time of need. That’s clearer now than ever before,” said LWC Secretary Ava Cates. “A career here means coming to work every day with a chance to help people and change their lives for the better. There’s no better time to be a part of the team at the Louisiana Workforce Commission.”

Hundreds of job seekers have already registered for the Oct. 13 event, but plenty of space is still available.

The event will be held online from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through LWC’s virtual job fair platform. Future employees will have the chance to share their resume and video chat with LWC employees about available opportunities.

“This virtual platform brings the job fair to you,” said Cates. “It’s a great way to reach folks in every corner of the state from Bossier City to Baton Rouge. We want to meet people where they are and introduce them to a career in civil service with our agency.”

If you want to attend the virtual career fair you can pre-register here.