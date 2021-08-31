‘My jail is empty:’ Sheriff warns against coming into the parish with ill intent after Hurricane Ida

LAPLACE, La. (KTAL/KTVE) – A south Louisiana sheriff says there is plenty of room in his jail for anyone who comes to his parish to cause trouble or take advantage of the situation in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

“For the criminal element, if you decide to come to St. John Parish, my jail is empty. You’ll be in there by yourself,” St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Michael Tregre said Tuesday morning at a media briefing held by Gov. John Bel Edwards. The briefing came after Edwards toured storm damage in Lafourche, Terrebonne, and St. John the Baptist parishes from the air.

The hurricane knocked out power and communication systems across southeast Louisiana.

The sheriff said the 9-1-1 communications remains unstable, so residents cannot call authorities and those residents may take matters into their own hands. Tregre also warned those who suffered property damage to beware of contracting fraud and not to give any money up front to anyone promising repairs at this time.

