NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A mobile home was destroyed near Robeline after a fire broke out on Friday afternoon.

Just after 1:00 p.m., an emergency call came into NATCOM911 of a house fire. When Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #7 responded to the scene the mobile home on the 400 block of John Banks Rd. was up in flames.





Officials say the mobile home is a total loss. There were no injuries from the fire reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.