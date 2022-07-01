SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches Parish man was killed in a crash in Sabine Parish early Friday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop E, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 6 west of Many, Louisiana around 4:15 a.m. When Troopers arrived on scene they found 48-year-old Ronald Williams of Powhatan dead on the scene.

During the investigation, Troopers learned that a 2013 Lincoln MKT, driven by 22-year-old Chas Pilcher of Many, was going eastbound on Hwy 6. For reasons still under investigation Pilcher crossed the centerlines into the westbound lanes and crashed into Williams’ commercial vehicle.

Troopers say the crash caused both vehicles to exit the highway and Pilcher’s vehicle struck an unoccupied structure and Williams’ vehicle crashed into a creek ditch embankment.

Pilcher was restrained and suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital. Williams’ was also restrained but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but Troopers would like to remind people that distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in Louisiana.