National Guardsmen injured in multi-vehicle crash on way to help Hurricane Ida recovery

Louisiana

(WGNO) — Nearly a dozen Mississippi military personnel were hurt in a crash while on their way to Louisiana to help with recovery efforts desperately needed after Hurricane Ida brought catastrophic damage to the state on Sunday.

Ten National Guardsmen were injured in a multi-vehicle accident that involved six military vehicles.

Police say the crash happened when another driver cut off the convoy while traveling southbound on Interstate 55 at the I-220 split shortly after noon Thursday.

All ten soldiers were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

No other motorists were injured in the crash.

