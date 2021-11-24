National spelling bee champion Zaila Avant-garde named Sports Illustrated SportsKid of the year

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- National Spelling Bee champion Zaila Avant-garde has been named Sports Illustrated SportsKid of the year!

Avant-garde, native of Louisiana, is described as a “dazzling dribbler, a spectacular speller, and a scintillating scholar who can do it all.”

Avant-garde was named the Scripps National Spelling Bee champion in July 2021.

