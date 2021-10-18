National Teen Driver Safety Week: LSP urges parents to talk with teens

A mock crash done by Sudden Impact took place at Metairie Park Country Day School. (Soucre: Sudden Impact Louisiana Facebook)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are urging parents to have conversations with their teens about the important rules they need to follow to stay safe behind the wheel of a motor vehicle.

The reminder comes as Louisiana observes National Teen Driver Safety Week, October 17-23.

Police say these rules address the greatest dangers for teen drivers: alcohol, no seat belt use, distracted driving, speeding, and the number of passengers in their vehicle.

According to LSP, vehicle crashes are the leading cause of teen deaths nationwide. In 2020, 95 teens in Louisiana aged 15 to 20 were killed in crashes. The risk of crashing is highest among 16 to 19-year-olds.

20 years ago, LSP and University Medical Center in New Orleans teamed up and created the Sudden Impact program.

LSP said in a statement that through the Sudden Impact program, troopers and medical staff from area hospitals throughout the entire state provide real-world experiences to new, inexperienced drivers to show them the reality of what can happen behind the wheel if poor decisions are made. This program gives young drivers the tools and needed knowledge to avoid getting in dangerous situations that can lead to an unexpected, permanent, and preventable tragedy.

For more information on the Sudden Impact program or other safe driving presentations available to schools, clubs, civic organizations, or businesses, please contact your local Louisiana State Police Troop Public Information Officer at www.LSP.org

Visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website for tips on how to talk with teens about driving safely.