Nearly 11,000 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Department of Health reported 10,950 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, along with 59 new COVID-related deaths.

That brings the total confirmed cases statewide to 660,804 as of Monday and 11,977 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Also according to the LDH, there are 2,838 people hospitalized and 480 relying on ventilators, and unvaccinated persons account for 91% of current COVID-19 hospitalizations.

This update represents increases among all age groups, with the largest percentage among 5-17yo (23%), and regions, with the largest percentages coming from Regions 1 (Orleans), 9 (Northshore), 2 (Baton Rouge) and 4 (Acadiana). — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) August 23, 2021

Of the 1,224 new cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Friday, 551 were in Caddo Parish, which also reported two new deaths for a total of 805 in the parish since the pandemic began. Bossier Parish reported 285 new cases, Natchitoches 95, Webster 90, De Soto 84, Sabine 52, Claiborne 26, Bienville 24, and Red River 17. De Soto and Webster Parish also reported one new death each.