LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Christy Couvillier of Lafayette says there was never any doubt in her mind whether or not to share her son’s battle with addiction.

Days after burying her son, Couvillier spoke exclusively with our News 10 digital team.

Today she speaks directly with Reporter Alece Courville.

“It’s a special kind of hell,” she says.

She tells me that silence would mean Hunter’s death is in vain.

“I see so many times people die and their parents are ashamed. I am not ashamed of Hunter or his journey.”

She describes her 22-year-old son as a mama’s boy.

“People that struggle with addiction can be anybody. You’re not exempted,” she said.

Hunter, she said, started experimenting at fifteen.

She describes a near death experience in 2019 when he overdosed on Heroin laced with Fentanyl which left him on life support for several days.

She says that became a turning point in his life and after being released from the hospital, he completed drug rehab.

Years later, she said, he started to use again and then last month he took a pill and never woke up.

“He took one pill. It cost him his life.”

That pill, she said, was laced with Fentanyl.

“He had things to live for. He wanted to get married one day and have kids. Fentanyl robbed me of that.”

She says speaking the truths surrounding the epidemic of drug use may be the difference between life and death.

“With Fentanyl, it doesn’t have to be addicts anymore. It could be a kid who takes one pill assuming it is something and it is not.”

To honor her son, Couvillier has spoken out warning against the dangers of drugs, even for casual users.

“I can’t bring Hunter back. I have two options. I can sit here or I share his legacy. He can’t die in vain.”