New eligibility rules for veterans looking to get COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The eligibility rules for veterans looking to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has changed.

Veterans who are enrolled in the federal VA health care system and would like to receive a COVID-19 vaccination should contact their VA Medical Center at one of the hotline numbers below:

Alexandria VA Health Care System in Alexandria / 318.483.5083

Vaccinating veterans enrolled for VA health care who are:

65 and older

any age in the following high-risk groups: Dialysis, Chemotherapy, Homeless, Long term care facility, Spinal Cord Injury and Transplant

ages 55 to 64 with the following high-risk medical conditions as defined by CDC: Cancer, Chronic kidney disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies, Obesity and Severe Obesity (BMI≥30), Sickle Cell Disease, Smoking, Type II Diabetes and Pregnancy

Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport / 318.990.5820

Vaccinating veterans enrolled for VA health care who are:

65 and older

ages 16-64 in the following high-risk groups: Dialysis, Chemotherapy, Homeless and Congregate Living, Long term care facility, Spinal Cord Injury (inpatient or outpatient) and Transplant

ages 16-64 with the following high-risk medical conditions as defined by CDC: Cancer, Chronic kidney disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies, Obesity and Severe Obesity (BMI≥30), Sickle Cell Disease, Smoking, Type II Diabetes and Pregnancy

any age who are considered essential workers as defined by CDC (must bring proof of work): First responders (firefighters, police), Health care workers, Education (teachers, support staff, daycare), Agriculture and food processing workers, Manufacturing, Corrections workers, US Postal Service workers, Public transit workers, Grocery store workers, Transportation and logistics, Food service, Shelter and housing (construction), Finance, IT and Communication, Energy workers, Media workers, Legal workers, Public safety (engineers) and Water and wastewater workers

Some designated family caregivers may qualify for vaccines. Family caregivers who are enrolled in the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) are eligible for vaccination when the veteran they care for becomes eligible.

If the veteran you care for meets the criteria above, both you and the veteran may be able to get vaccinated now.

Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System in New Orleans

504.507.2819 or 800.935.8387, ext. 72819

Vaccinating all veterans enrolled for VA health care:

Some designated family caregivers may qualify for vaccines.

If you are a veteran and are not eligible to receive a vaccination through the federal VA health care system, you may be eligible to receive it through the state’s vaccine allocation. To find out if you’re eligible and to locate a vaccination site near you, visit https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine-locations/.

