New Orleans Airport named best in North America by J.D. Power

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Accolades continue to shower the nearly 2-year-old Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport as MSY was just named the “Best large airport in North America by J.D. Power and Associates.

After being ranked first in 15 performance categories by an Airports Council International survey in June, Louis Armstrong ranked No. 1 by J.D. Power’s 2021 North American Airport Satisfaction Study, which was released on Wednesday.

The ranking marks a major jump from finishing 11th last year and 23rd the year before.

The annual study surveys passengers in six categories (in order of importance):

Terminal facilities

Airport arrival/department

Baggage claim

Security check

Check-in/baggage check

Food, beverage and retail

According to a media release announcing the rankings, the survey’s ‘large airport’ category of 10 to 32.9 million passengers per year, MSY achieved a score of 844 based on a 1,000-point scale.

“Reconstructing the new MSY terminal as a state-of-the-art facility was a priority of my administration, and we are thrilled about this recognition for providing top-notch customer service amenities like restaurant and retail options and in expanding the number of airline carriers, which ultimately set the tone for our visitors’ stay,” said New Orleans Mayor, LaToya Cantrell.

Aside from the overall best ranking, Louis Armstrong also took top honors in both food and beverage, and retail services.

“For our Airport to see such a vast improvement in rankings over the last three years is nothing short of incredible,” said Judge Michael Bagneris, Chair of the New Orleans Aviation Board. “With New Orleans as a major tourist destination and a location for global commerce, these results send a clear and direct message that we are providing the residents and visitors of this region with the airport experience they deserve.”

The relatively still new 972,000-square-foot, 35-gate airport, which opened in November 2019, resumed flight operations earlier this month after Hurricane Ida caused catastrophic damage and widespread power outages in Southeast Louisiana.

“Following the historic success of opening of our new $1 billion terminal complex, we faced unprecedented challenges in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through it all, our team has never wavered on our commitment to providing unmatched customer service,” said Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation.

“This achievement could not have been possible without our City and Board leadership as well as the over 4,000 employees representing hundreds of different stakeholders spanning across airlines, TSA, police, taxi and shuttle drivers, skycaps, concessionaires, janitorial staff and parking attendants just to name a few,” he continued.

“This is only the beginning of what will be an even brighter future for MSY.”

