New Orleans Mayor: ‘We are doing everything possible to rid our city streets of trash for good’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two weeks after Hurricane Ida made landfall and caused catastrophic damage to New Orleans and surrounding parishes in Southeast Louisiana, Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement over the weekend regarding trash removal in the wake of the storm.

Mayor Cantrell’s statement read:

“Like the rest of our residents, I am seeing first-hand that trash is gathering in many parts of the city. I understand the impacts the solid waste industry shortage is having on the ground and in our neighborhoods, which was a serious challenge before Hurricane Ida and an even greater challenge after the storm. But I want our residents to know that my team and I are doing everything possible to build capacity to rid our city streets of trash for good. I am also asking for your continued patience as we bounce back from Ida and humble ourselves as our neighbors took an even stronger blow.”

According to city’s media release received on Saturday evening, solid waste contractors have completed all Monday/Thursday routes. The city expected that most Tuesday/Friday routes would be completed by Sunday. Upon finishing the Tuesday/Friday routes, City contractors will move to the Wednesday/Saturday routes, which will complete the initial first pass of the City sometime late next week.

The City has issued emergency procurements (ITBs) for supplemental household solid waste collection. The deadline to respond has been extended by three calendar days (one business day) to allow sufficient time for bidders to respond. Those resources are anticipated to be available to support collections next week.

The City’s emergency debris contractors began storm debris removal on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and have removed 4,181 cubic yards.

Please view CleanUp – NOLA Ready for updates on Hurricane Ida debris removal and zones crews are actively working each day.