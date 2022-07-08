12:45 PM UPDATE — Louisiana’s abortion ban is back in effect after a judge lifted a temporary block on the state’s abortion trigger laws.



The Orleans Parish District Court granted the temporary restraining order (TRO) last week in response to a lawsuit filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights on behalf of June Medical Services, which operates an abortion clinic in Shreveport. The suit challenges the abortion laws that went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court effectively overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, leaving the decision up to states on whether to ban abortions.



In the original request for the TRO, CRR called the trigger laws “unconstitutionally vague.”



On Friday, Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Ethel Simms Julien ruled the court challenge to the state’s trigger law must take place in East Baton Rouge Parish, not New Orleans.

Judge Ethel Simms Julien also chose to not extend the block that was allowing Louisiana’s abortion clinics to remain open. The state’s 3 abortion clinics must now close their doors until the case can be heard in Baton Rouge.

“I think today’s judge got it right,” said Landry in a post-hearing interview. “These folks have been venue shopping … This action will be brought into Baton Rouge. We certainly intend to continue to defend the laws of the state and to enforce these laws. … A law, a statute, is always presumed to be constitutional until a court rules otherwise.”

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday morning, the hearing began for the Abortion Lawsuit vs. AG Jeff Landry. Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Ethel Simms Julien is presiding over this case.

In full, the case is #2022-05633 – JUNE MEDICAL SERVICES, LLC D/B/A HOPE MEDICAL GROUP FOR WOMEN ET AL versus LANDRY, JEFF, IN HIS OFFICiAL CAPACITY AS ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA ET AL.

This case will determine the fate of abortion in the state. Louisiana has 3 abortion clinics and under a current injunction, all 3 clinics are able to remain open.

The hearing started at 11:00 a.m. but in the hours before then, the New Orleans Police Department worked to prepare the City for protests. Barricades were put up around the courthouse, and NOPD Motorcycle Officers were staged throughout the neighborhood.

More than 100 protesters can be seen outside of the courthouse, and many have been there since the early morning hours on Friday. WGNO has two reporters on the scene, one inside the courthouse and one outside.

Earlier in the week, the New Orleans City Council enacted legislation that would prohibit the City of New Orleans and local law enforcement from using public funds or resources to enforce Louisiana’s trigger abortion laws.

“That’ll mean NOPD won’t prioritize going after women who are seeking reproductive services and won’t go after doctors who are seeking reproductive services,” said Councilmember-At-Large Helena Moreno.

Several speakers voiced their opinions; most of them supported the resolution. Abortion rights advocates say the trigger ban will not stop people from getting abortions. “What it will do is stop providers from considering Louisiana a safe place to work and utilize their hard-earned medical licenses and expertise,” said Michelle Erenberg with Lift Louisiana.

Some spoke in opposition of the resolution. They believe the council is sending the wrong message. “It makes me sad because it just confirms what I thought, you know, and it brings more darkness here for you all, and it makes me sad,” said anti-abortion advocate Jennifer McCoy.

The council says they will continue to fight for long-term solutions and that federal assistance is needed.