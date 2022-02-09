(KTAL/KMSS) – DeSoto and Webster Parishes both issued burn bans on Wednesday due to increased fire risk in the area.

Wednesday morning Webster Parish issued a declaration of emergency effective immediately until conditions improve. The burn ban prohibits campfires, trash fires, and any other open burning until it is lifted.

That afternoon DeSoto Parish followed suit, issuing a burn ban in the parish due to the lack of rain. The state of emergency will ban all outdoor burning until the ban is lifted. According to the parish, those caught violating the ban will face the maximum penalties allowed.

According to the Webster Parish Fire Chiefs Association, dry conditions due to lack of rainfall present a definite threat of dangerous fire conditions to people and homes. The ban will not apply to prescribed burns by the La. Department of Agriculture and Forestry.