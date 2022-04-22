NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives continue to look for leads that may shed any light on the disappearance of a Marthaville man in February.

MISSING Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies are looking for 49-year-old Steven W. Burkett of Marthaville, last seen Feb. 12, 2022. (Source Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Steven Burkett, 49, was last heard from in the early morning hours of Feb 12, 2022. A female friend reported him missing to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office the next night and said his disappearance was “suspicious.”

Family and friends spoke with detectives as they tried to gather information about where Burkett may have gone. No one has heard from him. A warrant was executed to search his home on the 100 block of Eddie Williams Road for clues or evidence.

Burkett was last seen driving a dark grey GMC 4×4 pickup truck with fender flares and a decal on the rear window. He is 5’11 and 175 lbs with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Several organizations have worked together on four occasions to search different areas near Marthaville. Several nearby agencies and deputies have searched on foot, with all-terrain vehicles, and on horseback for clues to Burkett’s disappearance.

Natchitoches Sheriff Stuart Wright and over 30 law enforcement officers from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Natchitoches Parish Fire District #7, and a cadaver K-9 from Alexandria Fire & Rescue searched over 75 acres of land off of the Preston Hayes looking for any evidence or clues into Burkett’s whereabouts. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Natchitoches Sheriff Stuart Wright and over 30 law enforcement officers from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Natchitoches Parish Fire District #7, and a cadaver K-9 from Alexandria Fire & Rescue searched over 75 acres of land off of the Preston Hayes looking for any evidence or clues into Burkett’s whereabouts. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Natchitoches Sheriff Stuart Wright and over 30 law enforcement officers from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Natchitoches Parish Fire District #7, and a cadaver K-9 from Alexandria Fire & Rescue searched over 75 acres of land off of the Preston Hayes looking for any evidence or clues into Burkett’s whereabouts. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Natchitoches Sheriff Stuart Wright and over 30 law enforcement officers from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Natchitoches Parish Fire District #7, and a cadaver K-9 from Alexandria Fire & Rescue searched over 75 acres of land off of the Preston Hayes looking for any evidence or clues into Burkett’s whereabouts. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Natchitoches Sheriff Stuart Wright and over 30 law enforcement officers from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Natchitoches Parish Fire District #7, and a cadaver K-9 from Alexandria Fire & Rescue searched over 75 acres of land off of the Preston Hayes looking for any evidence or clues into Burkett’s whereabouts. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives ask if you have seen him or have any information about the case to contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at (318)-357-7830 or Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318)-238-2388. You can also submit tips through the Crime Stoppers app P3Tipps. If a tip leads to finding Burkett, you may be eligible for a reward.