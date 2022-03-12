NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to quick action by first responders, no injuries were reported in an early-Saturday afternoon fire that destroyed a pickup truck and spread through surrounding grass off Old Bethel Road, north of Natchitoches

Around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, Natchitoches Parish first responders and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry responded to reports of a vehicle fire on a pipeline rite-a-way off of the Old Bethel Road north of Natchitoches, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Parish Fire Districts Nos. 6 and 7 and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, who brought bulldozers to aid in fighting the blaze, responded.

When units arrived on the scene, they discovered that one of the two pipeline vehicles surveying the area caught on fire, which had spread through the grass.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire at around 2 p.m. Fortunately, there were no injuries, and no homes are in danger but units remain on the scene to assure safety.