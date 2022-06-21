NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man connected to an illegal dumping case.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 9 a.m. Monday to an illegal dumping site on the south end of the Old River Road near the town of Cypress, which is south of Natchitoches, after receiving citizen complaints.

When deputies arrived, they photographed the scene and determined help would be needed to remove the litter. Arrangements were made and deputies with the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center brought a truck and trailer with two parish inmates to the dumping site Tuesday morning.

While cleaning up the debris, deputies say they found a piece of evidence that led them to review and get images from a local business. Other items were later found that suggested the person may be working or remodeling a home in the area.

If anyone has information on who the person is, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 318-352-6432.