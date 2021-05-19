Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Radar Rainfall Estimates

RADAR RAINFALL ESTIMATES

Submit Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Radar Rainfall Estimates

RADAR RAINFALL ESTIMATES

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

NPSO: Third vehicle disabled this week when driver ignores closed road, barricades

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

FLORA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since last week when the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development closed a portion of Louisiana Highway 478 due to high water, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies been busy rescuing people who failed to heed the warnings, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.   

On Wednesday afternoon, NPSO deputies responded to a 2019 Hyundai from Leesville disabled in the water on the closed road.

The 20-year-old driver of the car told deputies he was traveling from Leesville to Natchitoches to eat lunch with friends. He was not injured, but his vehicle was disabled and had to be towed by a local wrecker service.

Deputies say they have had to rescue drivers of at least three vehicles disabled in the water of the closed road, though visible signs and barricades are in place to warn of the road closure.

Motorists still ignore the signs and travel around the barricades into the water risking their safety and damages to their vehicles, and deputies say that normally includes costs that may or may not be covered by insurance companies.

In order to protect people, NPSO deputies have been issuing citations to violators and will continue until the roads are officially inspected and open to traffic.

The recent heavy rains have caused some roads in the parish to flood, and these roads remain impassable and can be dangerous because water has remained over them for over a week, there can be debris and washouts beneath the surface.

When the water recedes, DOTD and the Natchitoches Parish Highway Department will inspect these roads to determine if they are safe to travel on.

NPSO deputies are urging people not to take shortcuts, drive around barricades and to drive responsibly and never enter high water. Those signs and barricades are there for a reason – safety.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Don't Miss