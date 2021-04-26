Observe ‘Work Zone Awareness Week’ by slowing down, staying alert

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You can observe “Work Zone Safety Week” by slowing down and staying alert when you drive in a construction zone.

DOTD will recognize “Work Zone Awareness Week” from Monday, April 26 through Friday, April 30. This year’s theme, which is Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives., reinforces the message that DOTD has been sending to drivers to remember to pay attention and slowdown in work zones.

Speeding can lead to crashes with other vehicles and with field workers. In 2019, 11 people died in Louisiana work zones and 842 people died in construction zones across the country.

#SafetyMonday – Slow Down. Speeding can lead to crashes with other vehicles and with field workers. Make sure to obey posted work zone speed limits and keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead of you. #NWZAW https://t.co/FCFj5H9tie pic.twitter.com/9za4zgLmNs — Louisiana DOTD (@La_DOTD) April 26, 2021

Gov. John Bel Edwards said, “If you drive carefully you can save the lives of those who work on our very active roadways. Every day these employees put themselves in potentially dangerous situations. Most fatal work zones crashes occur in the summer and in the fall, and with the increase in funding for infrastructure improvements comes an increase in work zones.”

DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said, “I encourage you to take the pledge to not drive distracted and put life first not just for you and the passengers of your car but those who are providing the roadway that you are traveling on, it takes a second to be distracted and in that one second a life can be lost.”

Wilson said there are some simple things that you can do to ensure that a mother, a father, a sister or a brother can make it home safely to their families:

Stay alert and give your full attention to the roadway at all times

Pay close attention to signs and work zone flaggers because they are telling you about something that’s right ahead that you may not expect

Obey speed limits

Avoid tailgating

Don’t drink and drive

Be rested up before you get behind the wheel

Wear your seatbelt

Put your phone down

DOTD, as well as other transportation agencies nationwide, will be participating in Go Orange Day on Wednesday, April 28 to show support for work zone safety. If you want to participate or follow along on social media you can do so by using the hashtags #GoOrange4Safety and #NWZAW.

For more information about Work Zone Awareness, visit www.destinationzerodeaths.com or visit www.dotd.la.gov.

You can also access up-to-date travel information by dialing 511 or by visiting www.511la.org. Out-of-state travelers can call (888) 762-3511.