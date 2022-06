BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) says it has extended its visitation suspension at all facilities starting Tuesday.

In-person visitations will resume on Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, according to the OJJ.

The OJJ said the visitation suspension is a precaution and there are currently no confirmed COVID-19 cases at any facilities. Virtual visitations will be available.

OJJ operated facilities in Louisiana: