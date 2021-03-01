One dead after ‘fire and explosion at an inactive oil well site’ in Louisiana

LONGVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal were called to the scene of a deadly fire and explosion late Sunday afternoon.

According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, “the call came in to Beauregard Parish Fire District #2 just before 5 p.m. to the site located near Cordial Lane and S Cooley Road.”

Members of Beauregard Parish Fire District #2 arrived at the scene which was an inactive oil well site and found fire.

The fire was extinguished and it was determined that one person died as a result of the fire and explosion.

The Louisiana State Police HazMat and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office are assisting the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal with this investigation.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.