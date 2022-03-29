Stay tuned for video from Tuesday’s press conference.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The countdown to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’s comeback celebration continues, with Tuesday marking the one-month-out point. Event organizers will meet with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Mayor Latoya Cantrell ahead of the festival on Tuesday.

Those in attendance include:

  • Producer/Director Quint Davis
  • Governor John Bel Edwards
  • Mayor Latoya Cantrell
  • Kristin Sanders, Assistant Secretary of LA Office of Cultural Development
  • Stephen Perry, President/CEO of New Orleans & Co.
  • Colette Hirstius, Senior Vice President-Gulf of Mexico, Shell
  • David Francis, President of New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation
  • Music by Kinfolk Brass Band with special guest Kermit Ruffins

Jazz Fest kicks off on Friday, April 29, and runs until Sunday, May 8.

