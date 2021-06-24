One-shot-movie gets Emmy nod for Louisiana college kids

It's called 'The Overthinker'

HAMMOND, La. — On a lonely Louisiana street, one camera.

One camera guy.

And one other guy.

Together they have just one shot.

It’s one three-and-a-half minute long shot for the short feature film they’re making.

WGNO’S Bill Wood tells the tale of two students from Southeastern Louisiana University.

It was supposed to be just a class project.

The director and writer is John Austin Williams.

The actor, the star is Ross Chauvin.

The class they’re in that requires the project is Advanced Video Editing.

Turns out, there’s not one edit in their one-shot movie.

The movie got them an “A”.

And even better.

Turns out, their one shot movie got them nominated for an Emmy, the award for excellence.

The movie is called The Overthinker.

You can watch it.

Just click right here, please.