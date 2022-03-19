CAMPTI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Housing Authority in Campti is going to need some repairs after a driver hit the brake instead of accelerator when picking up mail Friday evening, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s office.

Around 7 p.m. Friday. NPSO deputies responded to a report of a car that had crashed through the bricks and was actually inside the Campti NPHA at 100 Butler Drive.

NPSO deputies said the driver of the Cadillac XTS had stopped to retrieve mail accidentally accelerated and crashed into the building.

Fortunately. no one was inside the building and the driver was uninjured, though the Cadillac sustained brick damage, as well as the building sustaining Cadillac damage.

The Housing Authority was notified so a report could be completed for insurance purposes, while a towing service responded to the scent to extract the XTS from inside the building and take it for repairs.