Owner appeals to get back licenses pulled from 7 nursing homes after Hurricane Ida

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (NBC) – The owner of seven Louisiana nursing homes has made an appeal to get back the licenses to operate the nursing homes that were evacuated to a warehouse during Hurricane Ida.

The 843 residents were evacuated to the Tangipahoa Parish warehouse for five days.

During that time conditions worsened, water got into parts of the building and four people died.

Since that time, the death toll of residents has risen to at least 26, five of which are considered to be “storm-related.”

(Photo courtesy NBC News)

Bob Dean, the owner of the warehouse and the nursing homes had his licenses for those facilities revoked by the state, which said the conditions at the warehouse warranted an immediate shutdown.

But an attorney representing Dean filed an appeal last week claiming there were “insufficient grounds to terminate the licenses”.

The appeal says the seven facilities were in compliance with local and federal guidelines.



Dean said the residents who rode out the storm in the warehouse faced no cruelty or indifference, and that conditions at the warehouse deteriorated rapidly due to the expected turn of the storm.