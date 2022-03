SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman was killed Tuesday night after she was hit crossing a road bordering the Summer Grove and Southwood neighborhoods in southwest Shreveport.

According to police, she was crossing the street near the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Walker Rd. around 8:00 p.m. when she was struck by a car. She died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a breaking story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.