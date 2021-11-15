Perkins joins Louisiana delegation in D.C. for signing of Biden infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins was in Washington D.C. Monday as President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act into law.

Perkins was part of a large Louisiana delegation in attendance, which included Gov. John Bel Edwards, New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell, and East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

The Louisiana Delegation is Deep. @LouisianaGov, @mayorcantrell, @MayorBroome, @AdrianDPerkins are all here along Mayors and leaders from across the country. It’s a whose who in civic leadership. The program is about to begin. pic.twitter.com/EXEU70eHRT — Shawn Wilson, Ph.D. (@onevisionary) November 15, 2021

The $1.2 trillion dollar bill will help repair roads and bridges, expand broadband access, invest in clean energy to combat climate change, invest in the rail system, public transportation, and the power grid.

“This bill is huge,” Perkins said. “You are putting that broadband access right into the home of people in Shreveport, it’s going to go a long way, along with the roads they drive down to work every day.”

Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu has been selected to supervise the infrastructure plan. The White House says Landrieu will be coordinating efforts across federal agencies to work on roads. Landrieu took over as mayor of New Orleans in 2010, five years after Hurricane Katrina swamped the city and its recovery had stalled.