PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — Iberville Parish officials urge residents to shelter in place due to an ongoing release of chlorine at Dow Chemical.

Residents are to shelter in place, turn off air conditioners and shut all doors and windows, parish officials said. The sheriff’s office says residents south and east of Dow are urged to shelter in place. The shelter in place notice was issued at around 9 p.m. Monday night.

State Police says LA Hwy 1 is closed in both directions. LSP’s emergency service unit is responding to the leak.

Dow Louisiana Operations issued the following statement:

“Dow’s Emergency Services is responding to an event at Olin, a third party tenant on our Plaquemine Site. Dow is working closely with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office to take the appropriate precautions for an ongoing chlorine release. Please tune to Iberville Parish Council Facebook page for further instructions.” Dow Louisiana Operations

At around 9:45 p.m., the Olin Corporation issued the following statement:

A chlorine release has occurred within Olin‘s facility in Plaquemine. Site emergency response was immediately engaged and we are working to stop the release. Employees at the facility took immediate safety precautions while the team began working to address the situation. A shelter in place has been implemented and local roads have been temporarily closed. We will provide additional information as soon as it is available Olin Corporation

BRProud’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Ruiz discusses how current wind speeds could affect the spread of chlorine:

West Baton Rouge Parish officials said its residents do not need protective measures at this time.